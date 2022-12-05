News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena-Saif Make Heads Turn in Jeddah

Kareena-Saif Make Heads Turn in Jeddah

By Rediff Movies
December 05, 2022 12:54 IST
The second Red Sea International Film Festival saw some high fashion from Bollywood's glamour girls and handsome stars.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol showed off their charisma on the opening day while Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop cheering for her Don co-star when he was felicitated at the fest.

Well, so much more happened since then!

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Three months after having her baby, Sonam Kapoor looked red-carpet ready as she matched her bright yellow Sara Mrad couture gown with Chopard jewellery.

 

Photograph: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Her next red carpet look was from the house of Rami Kadi, once again with Chopard jewels.

Both looks were styled by Sonam's sister, Rhea.

 

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in yellow too, as she wore a Nicolas Jebran gown with a cape jacket.

 

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

She enhanced her look with a front-open diamond choker with mustard stones from Bulgari.

 

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Akshay Kumar, who was a part of the In-Conversation panel at the festival, used the platform to announce his next film on sex education.

 

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor gave Jeddah a slice of India as she wore a heavily-embellished sheer olive green Sabyasachi sari. Saif Ali Khan complemented her well in a Tom Ford blazer over a white shirt, black pants and a bow tie.

 

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

In another look at the festival, Kareena wore her blues well, as Saif donned yet another off-white ensemble.

 

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Freida Pinto wore her own brand of yellow, and looked like sunshine on the red carpet.

