Home  » Movies » The 2024 Year End Bollywood Quiz

The 2024 Year End Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 19, 2024 14:15 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to bid 2024 in Bollywood adieu with our year-end special quiz?

Simply rewind your memory and answer these easy-peasy questions below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
Q1 What is Deepika Padukone's call sign in Fighter?
A. Minni
B. Patty
C. Avni
 
 
Q2 What 1970s Hindi film song is playing in the background when Pankaj Tripathi first comes to see Tamannaah for help in defeating Sarkata in Stree 2?
A. Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan
B. Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai
C. Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai
 
 
Q3 Triptii Dimri plays a chef in Bad Newz and her life's biggest dream is to win a prestigious award that goes by the name of...
A. Culinary Superstar
B. Master Chef
C. Meraki Star
 
 
Q4 Here's a glimpse of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon letting their hair down in a true blue Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tradition. Can you recall whose birthday is the troika celebrating in this scene of their smash hit, Crew?
A. Tabu
B. Kareena Kapoor Khan
C. Kriti Sanon
 
 
Q5 One of the USPs of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third film in the horror comedy franchise is a dance off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan for the song, Ami Je Tomar. Name its choreographer.
A. Ashish Patil
B. Vaibhavi Merchant
C. Chinni Prakash
 
 
Q6 What black magic infused item does R Madhavan offer Janki to gain control over her in Shaitaan, a remake of the Gujarati hit, Vash?
A. Ladoo
B. Toffee
C. Chips
 
 
Q7 What's the full form for Kriti Sanon's SIFRA in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?
A. System Industrial Forces Robotic Android
B. Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation
C. Special Intelligence Flexible Real-Time Algorithm
 
 
Q8 Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is set in the fictional state of...?
A. Nirmal Pradesh
B. Harit Pradesh
C. Janki Pradesh
 
 
Q9 All the action in super violent Kill happens on a moving train that's en route from where to Delhi?
A. Jhansi
B. Dhanbad
C. Ranchi
 
 
Q10 Which Neil Gaiman quote appears at the beginning of Munjya?
A. Where there's a monster, there's a miracle.
B. Fairy tales are more than true. Not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten
C. Tales and dreams are the shadow-truths that will endure when mere facts are dust and ashes, and forgot.
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
