Home  » Movies » Fateh Follows Bollywood Action Film Template

By MAYUR SANAP
December 24, 2024 12:51 IST
Everything is over the top -- the style, the violence, the action.
So nothing else matters, not gravity, bullets, or the presence of stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, observes Mayur Sanap.

For his directorial debut Fateh, Sonu Sood picks the action genre which seems to be a flavour of the season.

The latest trailer shows the actor in a rampage mode packaged in an action romp that is as old as the hills.

He is playing your typical action hero, who is on the move, kicking, jumping, breaking bones, mouthing punchy dialogues, wielding knives and an axe while he remains indestructible.

To make things more exasperating, Jacqueline Fernandez appears as the film's vapid heroine whose presence looks vacuous just like her panic-stricken expressions.

 

The trailer doesn't let out its premise, but it seems to be loyal to the Bollywood action film template.

Sood is a killer on hire who takes on a powerful cybercrime syndicate that sets a chain of more bloodshed.

The body count starts to pile up as a result of his violent kills.

The action sequences are really flashy and edited in a frenetic style with the erratic camera motions, whip pans, and Sood's blood-splattered face trying to make it all look very edgy.

There's an over-engineered quality to this romp that has obvious shades of John Wick, Machine Gun Preacher, and Animal, leaving it with very little personality of its own.

Everything is over the top -- the style, the violence, the action. So nothing else matters, not gravity, bullets, or the presence of stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz who look completely off the course.

Will Fateh surprise with a solid plot and good story-telling? Or it is going to be a ridiculous ride high on style and no substance?

We will find it out when it releases on January 10.

MAYUR SANAP
