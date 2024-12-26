News
Pushpa 2 Marching To 800 Crore Club!

Pushpa 2 Marching To 800 Crore Club!

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
December 26, 2024 09:38 IST
IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

The Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rule is the first film in the Rs 700 Crore Club (Rs 7 billion).

Last year, Pathaan had kickstarted the campaign for films that breached the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark.

Gadar 2 and Animal did that next and right after, Jawan opened the Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion).

This year, Stree 2 beat Jawan's record and emerged as the highest Hindi grosser ever.

Now Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has gone a step ahead. It is not only the biggest Hindi grosser ever, but it has also opened the Rs 700 Crore Club.

 

That's not all.

After earning Rs 730 crore* until Christmas (Rs 7.3 billion), the film is marching fast towards the Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) mark.

Friday to Wednesday (January 1), there will be huge box office days ahead for Pushpa 2.

The Allu Arjun starrer won't be stopping anytime soon as there aren't any major films lined up for release in January until Skyforce, which is expected to arrive on the Republic Day weekend.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
