Can Anyone Wear a Sari Better Than Sneha?

Can Anyone Wear a Sari Better Than Sneha?

By REDIFF STYLE
July 05, 2023 09:41 IST


'Love just comes in one colour' for Telugu actor Sneha Suhasini Rajaram Naidu. That shade for her is pink.

And if it is baby pink traditional wear, Sneha, Tamil movie star Prasanna's wife, looks like dynamite.

Her life and Instagram timeline -- are they one and the same thing these days; has our social media life merged with the offline? -- offer bucketloads of ethnic fashion encouragement and guidance for your next round of marathon wedding shopping.

Mumbai-raised Sneha, who like her husband goes by a mononym, has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films and had a special role in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

IMAGE: Her nickname is Punnagai Ilavarasi or Princess of Smiles.
While the blooms bursting across her outfit might be attempting to hog all attention, her mysterious smile wins everything.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sneha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Now you know why she acted in the Tamil film Pattas (firecracker).
'Looking gorgeous,' says a follower. 'Please come back to our Kannada industry. You are like Goddess Mahalaxmi to our industry'.

 

IMAGE: Serving up desi brilliance in a bottle greeen silk sari.
A mom-off-duty has never been so sophisticated.
'Ungala smile semma cute'!

 

IMAGE: Ennavalle! Her pink love manifests itself via her 'favourite attire' -- saris, of course.

 

IMAGE: A model too, Sneha has appeared in advertisements for shampoo, textiles, Horlicks, ghee, chicken, fairness cream and more.
She makes a beautiful presence in a sari and therefore an ekdum perfect fit for ads by Dabur Amla Nelli Hair Oil and Cavin Kare's Chinni's Pickle etc.

 

IMAGE: And just when we were starting to think that Sneha should only stick to saris, she surprises us with this pic.
'Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain,' she writes.

 

REDIFF STYLE
