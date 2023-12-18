Step Inside Karan Johar's Home

Karan Johar opens the doors of his beautiful home in Mumbai and gives us a 'swag se swagat' welcome.

He gives us a tour of his house on Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 7.

"An ideal home is a result of your personality. Coming back home means coming back to peace," feels Karan Johar.

The living room is the heart of Karan's home, and has different shades of beige to enhance its look.

A well-stocked bar reflects Karan's passion for celebrating life's moments, big or small.

The dining table is a harmonious blend of onyx, wood and marble and has seen quiet dinners as well as important work meetings.

In fact, the very first marketing meeting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was held around this table.

The bedroom is Karan's comfort space. His bed has faux fur, and his children, Yash and Roohi, love draping it around themselves.

Navigating through his bedroom reveals a concealed walk-in closet, which is a large space, and houses Karan's satorical choices.

This is the HMU room, where Karan gets his hair and make-up done.

It has a vintage-looking chair that you would find in 'old Hollywood'.

The house is especially close to Karan because this is where he welcomed his twins, and where his mother Hiroo Johar 'became a mother again'.

The wrap-around patio is adorned with lush ferns, and creates a jungle-like atmosphere.

"The element of blue runs right through this part of the house. With these massive huge urns that have a lot of greenery, you literally feel you're in some kind of Amazonian jungle. There's greenery coming at you from everywhere," Karan tells us.