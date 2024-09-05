Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To Dress Up

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

It's that time of the year again when Ganesh Chaturthi festivities brighten every corner of town and prayers, prasad and pretty clothes are on every faith and fashion enthusiast's mind.

Sukanya Verma shows us how to dress up on these 10 days of celebration in 10 traditional avatars inspired by these glamorous girls of the silver screen.

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif in Bharat.

Ain't nobody like my desi girl. Katrina Kaif's pretty in pink is a picture of celebration for the ages.

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon in Panipat.

Bring out the Marathi mulgi within by donning a classic navari and nath, a la Kriti Sanon.

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Half Girlfriend.

Sari not sorry, asserts Stree No. 1 Shraddha Kapoor in her dainty ombre number.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Jawan.

Floral and festive go hand in hand and Deepika Padukone's ravishing appearance in one demonstrates it to dazzling effect.

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam.

Nothing like rummaging through mum's vintage saris and blouses to achieve Mrunal Thakur's timeless styling.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan.

All that glitters is Aishwarya. The actor cuts a radiant picture flaunting precious temple jewellery reserved for all those special occasions.

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz.

Fabulous in fusion, Bebo's silk shirt and sparkly lehenga is just the kind of chic comfort contemporary fashion is all about.

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in Pad Man.

In this textile rich country as ours, handspun benarsis and kanjeevarams remain every desi fashionista's go-to for instant opulence.

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Candy colours and shiny embellishments on a cheerful Punjabi suit transforms Anushka Sharma in a jiffy.

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari in Sinamika.

Doll up, dress to the nines, do not hold back, do it with elan. Queen of traditional looks, Aditi Rao Hydari shows us how it's done.