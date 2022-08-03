News
5 Reasons Everybody LOVES KBC

5 Reasons Everybody LOVES KBC

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 03, 2022 11:45 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

On July 3, 2000, Amitabh Bachchan walked into our living rooms and became the face of middle-class hopes, changing one life, one question at a time, the moment he announced, 'sahi jawab'.

But it wasn't only them, Kaun Banega Crorepati gave him wings too.

Bachchan's career was in the doldrums before he agreed to host the Indian version of the British game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

A few months short of turning 58, Bachchan was still finding his bearings as an ageing superstar eager to bounce back after a series of box office bombs and production house gone bust.

The resounding response to Kaun Banega Crorepati proved to be a game-changer for its star host and set new benchmarks in infotainment television.

Since its debut in 2000, KBC has aired over 1,000 episodes, changed channels and cranked up the prize money, but its AB-audience connect remains constant and unwavering.

As the show comes out with its 14th edition on August 7, Sukanya Verma lists five big reasons for Kaun Banega Crorepati's enduring popularity.

 

Namashkar, main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon Kaun Banega Crorepati se!

Is Kaun Banega Crorepati even Kaun Banega Crorepati without Amitabh Bachchan?

The two are synonymous with one another.

Where his towering presence and booming baritone lends the show its grand aura, his easygoing approach around participants whom he spontaneously ribs and reproaches in good humour offers a rare glimpse of Bachchan in off-guard mode.

Under his magnificent shadow, the show has acquired an iconic stature, so much so that even if a participant doesn't win anything, an informal interaction with the star seems as good as any prize.

Bachchan is the real deal.

Nobody can replicate his magic, not even Shah Rukh Khan, who pitched in its third season when his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star fell sick.

 

KBC Lingo

It's unheard for a game show on television to get as quoted as Kaun Banega Crorepati.

But its catchphrases conveyed in Bachchan's shuddh Hindi are now part of popular culture.

Be it 'lock kar diya jaaye', 'sahi jawab', 'computer mahoday', 'agla prashna', 'ghadiyal babu', 'afsos yeh galat jawab' and, of course, the greatest introduction in small-screen space (Namashkar, main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon Kaun Banega Crorepati se) prompting countless to 'ghar baithe jeeto jackpot', the list goes on.

Ditto for the game's format and lifelines that have found their way into everyday humour and memes, like phone-a-friend, audience poll and switch a question.

 

Agla sawaal

One of the most attractive things about Kaun Banegi Crorepati is that it is entertainment accompanied by learning.

The thrill of a new question and answering it through pure knowledge or informed guessing across tricky multiple choice questions encouraged participation within families, bringing people closer and making dinner hours special in more ways than one.

 

That community feeling

In a climate of hate and divisive politics, it is nice to see a show celebrate humanity, literacy and secularism each time Amitabh Bachchan warmly welcomes a participant hailing from a different strata of society and offers a listening ear.

The people connect in KBC every time an aam aadmi pours his/her heart out and shares their most heartfelt experiences contributes to the show’s aspirational legacy.

 

Money, money, money

Money matters.

True to its promise, Kaun Banega Crorepati has made lakhpatis of many, crorepatis of few and inspired countless to dream, try their luck and fulfill their dreams.

SUKANYA VERMA
