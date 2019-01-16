Does Vivek Oberoi look like Modi? VOTE!

Last updated on: January 16, 2019 13:19 IST

Do actors really look like the real life people they portray on screen? It's time to have *your* say!

When a true story is adapted for the big screen, likeness is of prime concern.

And with Bollywood's ongoing fixation on politician, athlete and artist biopics, the task of making a character appear as close to the real deal has gotten all the more challenging.

Not too long ago, we did a comparison check between real actors versus their reel characters.

Sukanya Verma adds to the list.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Balasaheb Thackeray, Thackeray

Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's intimidating politics and persona are chronicled in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal in a bilingual biopic.

Besides Nawaz's obvious talent, a little help from prosthetics goes a long way in boosting the man's distinctive body language.

Kangana Ranaut-Rani Laxmi Bai, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut's charisma and spunk is tailor-made to play a historical character, who fights hard for her beliefs.

Whether she does the role justice or not, Kangana sure resembles the horse-riding, sword-wielding, fury-unleashing imagery of Jhansi braveheart, Rani Laxmi Bai.

Vivek Oberoi-Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi

One can always count on director Omung Kumar for bizarre casting decisions.

After roping in Priyanka Chopra to play Mary Kom and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sarbjit Singh's sister Dalbir, he's got Vivek Oberoi to the run the country in and as Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Oberoi is virtually unrecognisable in the film's first poster.

What do you think? Fancy dress or faithful?

Anupam Kher-Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister

One rarely finds fault in Anupam Kher's performance, but his caricaturish portrayal of former prime minister Manmohan Singh pretty much screams imposter.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt, Sanju

Sanju showcases Ranbir Kapoor's versatility across various stages of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt's life.

Ranbir's brilliance in achieving the resemblance -- exterior and interior -- is impossible to miss in Dutt's journey from launchpad to prison time.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saadat Haasan Manto, Manto

Nawaz's finely tuned performance deftly embodies the pride and passions of a literary genius in and as Manto.

On the surface too, it's not the glasses and white kurta, but the blaze of undaunted confidence that underscores the glorious similarity.

Diljit Dosanjh, Sandeep Singh, Soorma

The Sikh singer and actor's fit and lean physicality is perfectly suited to convey Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh's impressive game on the field.

Dosanjh takes care of that as well as creating sympathy for his inspiration's remarkable behind-the-scenes story.

Hrithik Roshan-Anand Kumar, Super 30

Hrithik is all set to bring mathematician and tutor Anand Kumar's incredibly inspiring story to big screen.

As capable HR is of making memorable characters, if we are talking looks, he doesn't look anything like Anand Kumar.

Shraddha Kapoor-Saina Nehwal, The Saina Nehwal Biopic

We don't know about Shraddha Kapoor's badminton skills, but she does look quite credible impersonating the sport's champion Saina Nehwal in a promotional picture.

Hopefully, Shraddha's performance will be an upgrade from her atrocious turn as fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in a forgettable movie of the same name.

Arjun Rampal-Arun Gawli, Daddy

Ashim Ahluwalia's Daddy has its plusses.

One of them is leading man and co-producer Arjun Rampal's uncanny resemblance to the gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the latter's signature getup.

Rajkummar Rao-Shahid Azmi, Shahid

Rajkummar may not be Shahid Azmi's doppelganger, but he wears the same face of idealism and integrity that roused the late lawyer and human rights activist.

Ranveer Singh-Kapil Dev, '83

We are yet to catch a glimpse of Ranveer's look in Kabir Khan's '83 where he plays cricket legend skipper Kapil Dev as he led India to its first World Cup victory.

Yet, knowing the star's dedication for looking the part, we can hardly wait.