PIX: Keep it stylish this winter like Deepika, Kangana, Lisa

January 14, 2019 11:58 IST

Get ready to upgrade your winter wardrobe!

No matter what the season, our B-town ladies know how to up the ante when it comes to looking stylish, says Namratta Thakker.

So this winter take some inspiration from your favourite celebs and dress to impress!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Denim jackets are always in fashion and they keep your warm as well.

And if you want to look cool, wear one with crazy words like 'Drama' and 'Salty'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

If being chic is your forte, then an all-black ensemble is the best way to go in winters.

Like Kangana Ranaut, you can opt for a black dress and finish off your look with a black turtleneck coat and black boots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Want to nail the corporate look this winter? Then go for a fitted pantsuit in brown, black or blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Now this one is hard to pull off, but a long red sweater dress will make you look effortlessly sexy within seconds. Don't forget to wear a pair of cute ankle length socks to add a bit of fun quotient to your look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Or keep it simple and wear a long red coat over a black tee and pants. You will still standout in the crowd.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

A fur jacket with all sorts of print is another option to make you look like a diva in dipping temperatures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Any Sonam Kapoor look is hard to copy but this one is simple and easy to ape.

A denim jacket over denim top will keep you balmy this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Frumpy sweaters may look out of fashion but they are always the best option especially if you're in a cooler country than India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

If you want to go high fashion then a sweater cape teamed with knee high leather boots will surely give you that edgy look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

You can go for a quilted jacket with floral print if comfort is equally important to you while looking gorgeous.

Go the Priyanka Chopra way and wear matching floral pants and a cute beanie to make head turns but not in Mumbai, of course!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Is Ranveer Singh your style inspiration?

Then sport a quirky print jacket in hot pink colour along with a pair of shorts and thigh high boots just the way Sara did during one of her promotional events for Simmba.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

So what if you're a new mom and want to look like a fashion goddess.

Take a cue from our yummy mummy Neha Dhupia and don't be afraid to layer your outfit.

A wine colour trench coat over a skirt is perfect for this dreamy wintery season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Or forget the winter and just go bold like Lisa Haydon and enjoy the chilly weather in a bikini.