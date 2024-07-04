2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far

2024 may have seen a few flops at the box office but there have been some hits as well.

Sadly, there were no Rs 500 crore club (Rs 5 billion) blockbusters like last year's Pathaan.

Here's a look at the hits of the year so far.

Fighter

Box office collection: Rs 212.50 crore/Rs 2.13 billion

The biggest grosser of the year so far is Fighter.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is the only Hindi film to have entered the Rs 200 crore club (Rs 2 billion) this year.

Even though Director Siddharth Anand had promised an even bigger blockbuster, that did not happen but it went on to do respectable business.

Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 150 crore/Rs 1.5 billion (still running)

The Hindi version of Kalki has been doing very good business at the box office, and it's just a matter of time before it hits the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark.

Its lifetime collections should be in the vicinity of Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion), marking another big success for Prabhas.

Interestingly, the top two films on this list feature Deepika Padukone.

Shaitaan

Box office collection: Rs 150 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

No one expected Shaitaan to do this well.

Positive word-of-mouth did the trick, and despite being devoid of the conventional commercial ingredients -- a hero-heroine angle, songs etc -- this supernatural horror got a thumbs up from the audience.

Munjya

Box office collection: Rs 101 crore/Rs 1.01 billion (still running)

Horror is obviously everyone's cup of tea these days.

Munjya, a horror movie with a liberal dose of comedy, is the biggest hit of them all in terms of returns on investment. Not only does it not feature stars, it was also made on a miniscule budget and still has been over-performing right from the day of release.

Within just four weeks of release, it has entered the Rs 100 crore club (Rs 1 billion), and is still going strong.

Crew

Box office collection: Rs 90 crore/Rs 900 million

Kareena Kapoor Khan already delivered a success with Ektaa Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding and now, she does better with Crew.

Joined by Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the trio was clearly having fun in this comedy heist that entertained everyone.

Made at reasonable costs, the film is a winning proposition.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Box office collection: Rs 87 crore/Rs 870 million

This Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer started decently and didn't really find much favour from critics either.

But over a period of time, it ended up doing good business.

The film's unique subject of a scientist falling in love with a robot worked for it, as did its hit music.

Article 370

Box office collection: Rs 82.37 crore/Rs 823.7 million

A film that could have done a business of just Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore (Rs 300 million to Rs 400 million) and still be termed as a reasonable grosser, Article 370 surprised everyone by opening way beyond expectations and then doing even better.

The Yami Gautam film was a clean superhit at the box office.

HanuMan [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 57.05 crore/Rs 570.5 million

Another Telugu film dubbed in Hindi that worked well with the audiences is HanuMan.

The title is such that it didn't require any further introduction. Moreover, the promotion and marketing of the film were well done too.

Even though the leading man Teja Sajja is not known pan-India, audiences didn't mind and turned up in theatres to watch him wield his superhero powers.

Srikanth

Box office collection: Rs 50.50 crore/Rs 505 million

A heat-warming film that told the true story of visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, it featured an award-winning performance by Rajkummar Rao in the title role.

The actor has a knack of picking up regular characters and making them special.

He did that once again in this Tushar Hiranandani film and ensured that audiences laughed and cried with him on screen.

Madgaon Express

Box office collection: Rs 38.50 crore/Rs 385 million

A sleeper success at the box office, Madgaon Express started slowly at the box office but kept running well on the basis of positive word-of-mouth.

It enjoyed a good run of seven-eight weeks, in which it covered costs and made a profit as well.

Rest assured, this Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandi and Avinash Tiwary film will find a sequel.