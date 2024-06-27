Kalki 2898 AD Review: The Force Is Strong

Prabhas may be the face of Kalki 2898 AD’s heroics but the real bang for your buck is delivered in Amitabh Bachchan’s indefatigable energy providing Kalki’s biggest wolf-whistle moments, applauds Sukanya Verma.

I'm suspicious of anything that comes with the ‘most expensive movie ever made’ tag.

These big-budget, bombastic extravaganzas are so consumed by scale, they forget to let their hair down.

But the force is strong with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD whose Hollywood dystopia-meets-Hindu mythology gig is a welcome change in the shuddh desi sci-fi action fantasy genre.

Clearly fanboying at Star Wars and Mad Max: Fury Road in its aspiration, Kalki 2898 AD’s visual pizzazz and wizardry looks at everything between Avengers and anime. But its world building is most pleasurable when following its own path and roots.

The makers expect the viewers to be reasonably well-versed in Mahabharat to understand the impulses of its key players drawn from two of the most tragic heroes of the epic.

What unfolds like a big reveal to the unversed is simply a case of connecting the dots.

A running time of three hours is a daunting prospect and Kalki’s indulgences and excesses prolong the conflict for far too longer than required in its excitement to overstuff the narrative in back stories teeming in star-studded cameos and elusive theories. Except the movie is having so much fun with the add-ons, it doesn’t hurt to play along.

Comfortable as ever in larger-than-life biggies, Prabhas puts his commanding presence to good use as the greedy bounty hunter unwilling to pick sides.

Watching the veteran in action at 80 plus is exhilarating.

Armed with shuddh Hindi and towering charisma, he energises the screen as the undying powerhouse. Lifting half a dozen on his shoulders, VFX enabled though it may be, is still a robust picture of the man who immortalized Saari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hain.

Birth-giver of heroes and avatars, be it Azad in Jawan or the unborn Vishnu incarnate growing in her womb in Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone has mastered the art of conveying purposefulness so poignantly, she ends up looking significant even in a passive part.

Kalki 2898 AD’s slick spectacle, set in a timeline far, far away, is just the beginning of a franchise that’s got a whole lot of spirited battles on its mind.

Let’s go.

