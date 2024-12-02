News
Home  » Movies » 12 Ways To Look WOW In Gold

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 02, 2024 08:56 IST
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend but what glitters forever is gold.

Sukanya Verma shows us the different ways Bollywood's beauties are glamming it up in 24 karat pieces.

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The Singham Again star's combo of statement gold earrings and smoky eyes never fails to hit bullseye.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's all-gold look gives us such strong contemporary Grecian princess vibes.

 

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Layered gold chains, chunky pendants, stacked rings, Katrina's mix of denim and gold is high street glam.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Whether it's day or raat, the Stree 2 stunner's game of gold is on point.

 

Pooja Hegde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Medallion earrings, multiple bracelets, Pooja's mixing of casual prints and dazzling gold is the A to Z of effortlessly chic.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo's gold accessories elevate her understated outfit once again proving black and gold can never go wrong.

 

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

A pair of chunky gold earrings are the only piece of glitz Lolo needs to feel festive and fab.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor /Instagram

A dainty multilayered gold necklace highlights the power of Shraddha Kapoor's easy, breezy stardom.

 

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Trust Kajol to flaunt her gold the good old way at every festive opportunity she gets.

 

Keerthy Suresh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Ditty for Keerthy Suresh, who's all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Keerthy's co-star, the lovely, light-eyed Wamiqa, shows off her stylish side in a pair of striking gold ear cuffs.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Always spotlighting fresh looks over fierce glamour, Alia's go-to pair of mini gold hoops never let her down.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
