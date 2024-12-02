12 Ways To Look WOW In Gold

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend but what glitters forever is gold.
Sukanya Verma shows us the different ways Bollywood's beauties are glamming it up in 24 karat pieces.
Deepika Padukone
The Singham Again star's combo of statement gold earrings and smoky eyes never fails to hit bullseye.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara's all-gold look gives us such strong contemporary Grecian princess vibes.
Katrina Kaif
Layered gold chains, chunky pendants, stacked rings, Katrina's mix of denim and gold is high street glam.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Whether it's day or raat, the Stree 2 stunner's game of gold is on point.
Pooja Hegde
Medallion earrings, multiple bracelets, Pooja's mixing of casual prints and dazzling gold is the A to Z of effortlessly chic.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo's gold accessories elevate her understated outfit once again proving black and gold can never go wrong.
Karisma Kapoor
A pair of chunky gold earrings are the only piece of glitz Lolo needs to feel festive and fab.
Shraddha Kapoor
A dainty multilayered gold necklace highlights the power of Shraddha Kapoor's easy, breezy stardom.
Kajol
Trust Kajol to flaunt her gold the good old way at every festive opportunity she gets.
Keerthy Suresh
Ditty for Keerthy Suresh, who's all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Keerthy's co-star, the lovely, light-eyed Wamiqa, shows off her stylish side in a pair of striking gold ear cuffs.
Alia Bhatt
Always spotlighting fresh looks over fierce glamour, Alia's go-to pair of mini gold hoops never let her down.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com