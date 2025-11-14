HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 10 Times Couples Faced Pyaar Vs Parivaar

10 Times Couples Faced Pyaar Vs Parivaar

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 09:50 IST

x

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh take their love story to the next level in De De Pyaar De 2, and this time, it's all about winning over her stubborn family.

They are not the only Bollywood jodi caught in the classic Pyaar versus Parivaar dilemma.

From emotional showdowns to the ultimate happily-ever-afters, we recap 10 times Bollywood showed us couples fighting their gharwale for their love.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt's feisty Bengali girl falls in love with Ranveer Singh's laidback Punjabi munda and decide to get married despite their contrasting cultural backgrounds.

The families don't take it too kindly, so the couple pull off a fun 'switch' by swapping homes to win them over.

 

2 States

Alia and Arjun Kapoor fall in love, but the journey to their happily-ever-after must bridge the cultural gap between their North and South Indian families.

 

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go against their feuding clans -- the Rajadi and the Sanera -- and fall madly in love in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gujarat-set Romeo and Juliet tale.

 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar stand up to family expectations and tackle deep-rooted societal prejudices to prove 'love is love' in this queer love story.

 

Vicky Donor

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann get into a difficult battle to win their families over in this cultural clash of Punjabi and Bengali households.

 

Total Siyapaa

Ali Zafar plays a Pakistani man living in London who falls in love with Yami's Indian woman only to face strong opposition from her family due to their different nationalities.

 

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu find unexpected love and decide to tie the knot despite their huge age difference. Things take an awkward turn when they face the disapproval of her father, played by Paresh Rawal, who is six years younger than the groom!

 

Ishaqzaade

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor belong to rival political families and they become the obstacle in yet another Bollywood rendition of Romeo and Juliet.

 

Laila Majnu

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's blossoming romance must overcome their familial feud in this Kashmir-set love story.

 

Bewakoofiyaan

Ayushmann and Sonam Kapoor's love is tested by her father, played by Rishi Kapoor, who is hell-bent on their breakup owing to Ayushmann's jobless status.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The 14 Longest Hindi Movies
The 14 Longest Hindi Movies
Is Siddhant Right Choice To Play V Shantaram?
Is Siddhant Right Choice To Play V Shantaram?
The Kind of Love Fatima Longs For
The Kind of Love Fatima Longs For
Music In Minutes: The Shankar-Jaikishan Story
Music In Minutes: The Shankar-Jaikishan Story
Sulakshana Pandit's Top 10 Songs
Sulakshana Pandit's Top 10 Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of Prez Droupadi Murmu in Gaborone1:38

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of...

BJD s Lekha Samantsinghar slams Centre, calls Delhi Blast a Security Breach1:41

BJD s Lekha Samantsinghar slams Centre, calls Delhi Blast...

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging market reforms to woo foreign investors2:07

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO