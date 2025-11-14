10 Times Couples Faced Pyaar Vs Parivaar

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh take their love story to the next level in De De Pyaar De 2, and this time, it's all about winning over her stubborn family.

They are not the only Bollywood jodi caught in the classic Pyaar versus Parivaar dilemma.

From emotional showdowns to the ultimate happily-ever-afters, we recap 10 times Bollywood showed us couples fighting their gharwale for their love.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt's feisty Bengali girl falls in love with Ranveer Singh's laidback Punjabi munda and decide to get married despite their contrasting cultural backgrounds.

The families don't take it too kindly, so the couple pull off a fun 'switch' by swapping homes to win them over.

2 States

Alia and Arjun Kapoor fall in love, but the journey to their happily-ever-after must bridge the cultural gap between their North and South Indian families.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go against their feuding clans -- the Rajadi and the Sanera -- and fall madly in love in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gujarat-set Romeo and Juliet tale.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar stand up to family expectations and tackle deep-rooted societal prejudices to prove 'love is love' in this queer love story.

Vicky Donor

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann get into a difficult battle to win their families over in this cultural clash of Punjabi and Bengali households.

Total Siyapaa

Ali Zafar plays a Pakistani man living in London who falls in love with Yami's Indian woman only to face strong opposition from her family due to their different nationalities.

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu find unexpected love and decide to tie the knot despite their huge age difference. Things take an awkward turn when they face the disapproval of her father, played by Paresh Rawal, who is six years younger than the groom!

Ishaqzaade

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor belong to rival political families and they become the obstacle in yet another Bollywood rendition of Romeo and Juliet.

Laila Majnu

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's blossoming romance must overcome their familial feud in this Kashmir-set love story.

Bewakoofiyaan

Ayushmann and Sonam Kapoor's love is tested by her father, played by Rishi Kapoor, who is hell-bent on their breakup owing to Ayushmann's jobless status.

