Is Siddhant Chaturvedi The Right Choice To Play V Shantaram?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to play the doyen of Marathi and Hindi cinema, V Shantaram.

"The producer and director were not convinced Siddhant would pull off the role, as Shantaram and Siddhant are many generations apart. But Siddhant bowled them over with his homework," an insider tells Subhash K Jha.

Siddhant auditioned for the role after watching Shantaram's classics, including Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje.

The shooting of this biopic, to be directed by Marathi actor-director Abhijeet Deshpande, will start in March.

The project will be announced officially on V Shantaram's birthday on November 18.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff