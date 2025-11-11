The Kind of Love Fatima Longs For

'I am very fortunate that I am getting films where I am finally doing romance in films, if not in my real life.'

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma at the Gustaakh Ishq launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

An old scooter parked by the side, a steaming chai tapri filling the air with the aroma of freshly brewed tea, and soft, romantic melodies echoing through the room.

The trailer launch of Gustaakh Ishq felt like stepping into nostalgia, as the set-up perfectly mirrored the film's delightful tagline: Kuch Pehle Jaisa.

First-time Producer Manish Malhotra -- yes, the celebrity fashion designer -- shares the idea behind the film's nostalgic heartbeat: "When we say Kuch Pehle Jaisa, it means classic, timeless."

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma at the Gustaakh Ishq launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Lead pair Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma arrived at the trailer launch in coordinated outfits and shared their views on love.

"People once put a lot of thought into proposing to someone. They would write letters, carefully choosing the words, the paper, whether to include a rose, or even spray it with perfume. The receiver would have a truly tactile experience with it," Fatima said.

"Nowadays, it's all about sending memes and smileys. I long for the kind of love that was slow, passionate, deep, and filled with both smiles and tears," she said with a smile.

From portraying Madhu Bose in Aap Jaisa Koi alongside R Madhavan to stepping into the role of Shruti Shukla in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, Fatima said she is having a "wonderful year" with romantic films.

"I am very fortunate that I am getting films where I am finally doing romance in films, if not in my real life," she quipped.

WATCH: Fatima is ready for love...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Vijay Varma said he was surprised when Gustaakh Ishq was offered to him, but it was "refreshing" for him to play this character after a streak of intense roles.

The actor describes Gustaakh Ishq as "sweet like honey" and says his character carries "softness and realness".

"It was much needed. I wanted a break from darker roles that I once did in Darlings, Dahaad," Vijay said.

"I was surprised when this script came to me. I knew there's one part of me which is not tapped on. It is a quality of a good producer and director that they don't exploit what everyone is doing with the actor. They try to do something new, and that's how an actor gets the opportunity to show range."

IMAGE: Vijay Varma at the Gustaakh Ishq launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: Vijay Varma on his first love...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The film marks Manish Malhotra's foray into film production under his banner Stage5 Production, which is co-partnered with his brother Dinesh Malhotra.

Manish said it was Dinesh's long-standing dream to become a film producer.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh at the Gustaakh Ishq launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Gustaakh Ishq, Manish says, reflects the kind of love he personally believes in, adding that as a producer, he doesn't concern himself with profits, losses, or whether a film becomes a hit or a flop.

Manish shared the story behind his home banner, saying, "It's called Stage5 Productions because it marks my fifth creative chapter. I began with modelling, moved into costume design, then launched my fashion label, followed by a jewellery brand, and now this. Five has always been my lucky number."

WATCH: Manish Malhotra reveals his mother’s reaction to Gustaakh Ishq

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Director Vibhu Puri, best known for Ayushmann Khurrana's 2015 film Hawaizaada, shared that Manish was so moved by the story that he instantly decided to produce it.

"When I met Manish for the first time, he said I want to hear what you want to make. During our second meeting, he didn't even hear the second half. He heard the first half and decided to make this film," Vibhu said.

"He has been helpful and gracious in every regard. He told me one thing every day: 'Go out and make the film that you want to make. Don't make it for anybody else. Make it for yourself, if it works for you, it will work for me, and it will work for everybody'."

IMAGE: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra, Sharib Hashmi at the Gustaakh Ishq launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The music for Gustaakh Ishq is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in prominent roles.

WATCH: Sharib Hashmi's shayari earns him a round of applause...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Gustaakh Ishq is set to release on November 28, alongside Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishq Mein.