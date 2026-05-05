10 SUPERHOT Summer Styles

Despite soaring temperatures, our favourite celebs continue to dress up and dish out fashion goals like it's a walk in the park.

From blazers to gowns and dresses, Namrata Thakker picks April's best fashionable moments.

Key Points Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora prove that power dressing is still in vogue, serving elevated glam through structured blazers and couture ensembles even in peak summer.

Bold glamour remains a standout trend as Rakul Singh and Huma Qureshi turn heads in striking gowns featuring sequins, cut-outs, and dramatic silhouettes.

Chic everyday fashion shines through with Malvika Mohanan, Alaya F and Nitanshi Goel highlighting minimal co-ords, oversized shirts, and classic denim looks as summer wardrobe essentials.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor makes heads turn in a custom-made Antithesis, chiffon gown. But what really has our attention are those 18k gold humming bird earrings with mozambique rubies and natural diamonds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora nails the monochrome trend in a classy red blazer set with matching heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahher Bambba/Instagram

Sahher Bambba definitely got the memo right this summer and she's totally slaying her sexy ruffled dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra steps out to promote her film Toaster in a crisp white shirt along with playful accessories that dish out fun and flirty vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Latest Label/Instagram

Rakul Singh makes a bold statement in a gold and black cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Pratibha Ranta redefines the modern bride in this ivory floral lehenga-choli, which blends timeless elegance with effortless romance. And it's priced at Rs 98,500!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan's yellow co-ord set should be a holiday staple for all minimalistic fashion lovers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

If drop dead gorgeous had a face, it would be Huma Qureshi in this shimmery, sequinned black gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

If there's one summer wardrobe essential, it's the oversized shirt. Alaya F shows you how to style it like a true fashionista.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel reminds us that a pair of denims and a white top is the best bet for looking cool in summer.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff