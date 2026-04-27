Bollywood's Bronze Beauties

Be it a sun-kissed glow or golden tan, the magic of bronzer in one's make-up kit is all you need to pay a scorching ode to summer glamour. Bollywood's most stylish gals demonstrate the trend, and Sukanya Verma takes note.
Key Points
- Actresses like Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra are showcased as style icons who use bronzer to enhance their looks, each bringing their own flair to the trend.
- From current stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to iconic moments like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 2, the bronzed aesthetic remains a timeless symbol of glamour in Bollywood.
- Each celebrity, from Disha Patani's sultry glow to Tara Sutaria's shimmery elegance and Kareena Kapoor Khan's classic gilded look, uses bronzer in a unique way.
Kriti Sanon
With her burnished complexion and honey blonde highlights, the Cocktail 2 lass makes a strong case for beauty with bronze.
Deepika Padukone
Soon to be mom to baby number two, Deepika is pure drama in her signature kohl-lined eyes and bronze rich skin tone.
Alia Bhatt
Sunshine girl Alia Bhatt skips her fresh face regime to sport some sun-dipped opulence.
Priyanka Chopra
Smouldering as ever, PC's bronzer game is ALWAYS on point.
Janhvi Kapoor
Unlike her gharelu avatars on screen, Janhvi's off screen appearances highlight her love for glitz and gloss in more ways than one.
Disha Patani
Disha's sexy, sunset skin tone is tailormade for her 'if you've got it flaunt it' wardrobe.
Ananya Pandey
The Call Me Bae girl is a picture of glittery charm in her all-gold ensemble.
Tara Sutaria
No sun or sand in sight but Tara's shiny locks and shimmery skin sure know how to declare summer in style.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Gilded age, Bebo style.
Bronze Girls of Bollywood
Before Deepika's scorching Pathaan vibe in Spain or Kareena's size-zero Tashan in Greece, OG golden goddess Aishwarya Rai radiated much dhoom and dhamaka in her super bronzed avatar in Dhoom 2.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff