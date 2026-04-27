Bollywood's Bronze Beauties

Be it a sun-kissed glow or golden tan, the magic of bronzer in one's make-up kit is all you need to pay a scorching ode to summer glamour. Bollywood's most stylish gals demonstrate the trend, and Sukanya Verma takes note.

Key Points Actresses like Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra are showcased as style icons who use bronzer to enhance their looks, each bringing their own flair to the trend.

From current stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to iconic moments like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 2, the bronzed aesthetic remains a timeless symbol of glamour in Bollywood.

Each celebrity, from Disha Patani's sultry glow to Tara Sutaria's shimmery elegance and Kareena Kapoor Khan's classic gilded look, uses bronzer in a unique way.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

With her burnished complexion and honey blonde highlights, the Cocktail 2 lass makes a strong case for beauty with bronze.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Soon to be mom to baby number two, Deepika is pure drama in her signature kohl-lined eyes and bronze rich skin tone.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sunshine girl Alia Bhatt skips her fresh face regime to sport some sun-dipped opulence.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Smouldering as ever, PC's bronzer game is ALWAYS on point.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Unlike her gharelu avatars on screen, Janhvi's off screen appearances highlight her love for glitz and gloss in more ways than one.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's sexy, sunset skin tone is tailormade for her 'if you've got it flaunt it' wardrobe.

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The Call Me Bae girl is a picture of glittery charm in her all-gold ensemble.

Tara Sutaria

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

No sun or sand in sight but Tara's shiny locks and shimmery skin sure know how to declare summer in style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Gilded age, Bebo style.

Bronze Girls of Bollywood

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 2, Kareena Kapoor in Tashan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Before Deepika's scorching Pathaan vibe in Spain or Kareena's size-zero Tashan in Greece, OG golden goddess Aishwarya Rai radiated much dhoom and dhamaka in her super bronzed avatar in Dhoom 2.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff