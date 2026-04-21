10 Times Bollywood Got Really Fashionable

The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel in 2026, and reminding us how Bollywood has consistently delivered films and shows that are not just memorable entertainers but also major trendsetters in fashion.

IMAGE: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Key Points Films like Aisha, Fashion and Dil Chahta Hai have significantly influenced youth fashion trends through their characters' styling.

Karan Johar's films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dostana, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, are noted for their strong sartorial statements and impact on styling.

Web series such as Four More Shots Please and Masaba Masaba also highlight fashion as a crucial element, reflecting character personalities and designer prowess.

The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 smash hit, is returning with a sequel after two decades.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the imperious fashion editor-in-chief, and Anne Hathaway as her former loyal assistant Andy.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles while the new cast includes Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and Kenneth Branagh. Directed by David Frankel, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1.

While Bollywood has (thankfully) never attempted a remake of The Devil Wears Prada, there have been films which, much like the Hollywood original, seamlessly wove fashion and style statements into their narratives, even influencing youth trends in tangible ways IRL.

Some of these films are not strictly about fashion, yet through the effortless styling of their characters and the innate cool quotient of the stars carrying them with panache, they have made distinct sartorial statements.

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at 10 such films and shows that brought fashion to the forefront.

Aisha (2010)

IMAGE: Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri and Sonam Kapoor in Aisha.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the 2010 romcom had starred Sonam Kapoor, a stylish diva herself, in a role seemingly tailor-made for her, inspired by Alicia Silverstone's turn in Clueless.

Apart from Amit Trivedi's zingy soundtrack, Aisha is best remembered for Sonam's impeccable stylistic outings courtesy Pernia Qureshi and Kunal Rawal, though, of course, you have to burn many holes in your pockets if you want to wear her Chanel and Dior.

Fashion (2008)

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra in Fashion.

Madhur Bhandarkar's dark drama on the fashion industry stands in stark tonal contrast to the chirpy Aisha, though it went on to win National Awards for its two leading actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

Given its setting amidst models and ramp walks, Fashion does not compromise on wardrobe quality, with Chopra, Ranaut and Mugdha Godse donning a series of striking ensembles (styled by Narendra Kumar Ahmed and Rita Dhody).

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta in Dil Chahta Hai.

Dil Chahta Hai may be about friendship, romance, and Goa trips, but Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut is equally remembered for its style quotient.

From Aamir Khan's easy confidence in business blazers to Akshaye Khanna bringing a relaxed cool to casual wear, Arjun Bhasin's costume design defined each character's personality and mood with precision.

And like Akash, one could hardly take their eyes off Preity Zinta's stunning outfit during the opera sequence.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Come on, can this list even make sense without a Karan Johar film? His debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is not only a huge hit, but its cultural impact owes as much to its fashion as to its impact on mainstream cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan's GAP sweatshirts, Kajol's hairbands, Rani Mukerji's Western ensembles, and those garish friendship bands captured the imagination of an entire generation. And yes, the film turned Manish Malhotra into a much-in demand Bollywood stylist.

Dostana (2008)

IMAGE: John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in Dostana.

John Abraham plays a fashion photographer, Priyanka Chopra works at a fashion magazine, and the film is backed by Karan Johar; so naturally, it is brimming with good-looking people in good-looking clothes.

From saris to beachwear (designed by Manish Malhotra and Aki Narula), Dostana revels in its aesthetic appeal and is now most remembered for giving PeeCee her enduring epithet: Desi Girl.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

A visually lush film led by the striking pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani balances travel chic with wedding grandeur.

The first half sees the gang in stylish winter wear and easy college casuals, while the opulent wedding setting in the latter half allows for more luminous ensembles. The wardrobe designs were by Manish Malhotra and Samidha Wangnoo.

Four More Shots Please (2019-2025)

IMAGE: Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari in Four More Shots Please.

India's answer to Sex and The City is not just about flings, trips and girl bonding like its American counterpart, but also about how good these women look when living their lives out.

Like with Dil Chahta Hai, the wardrobe essentials for the characters defined also their personalities and confidence levels, be it the blazers, suits and wrap shirts that Anjana wears with panache or Damini's cute gowns and crop tops, effortlessly styled by Aastha Sharma.

Masaba Masaba (2020)

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta and Kiara Advani in Masaba Masaba.

With Masaba Gupta playing a fictionalised version of herself, the Netflix series offers a glimpse into her world as a fashion designer navigating celebrity demands.

It doubles as a showcase for her creative prowess, with both her clients (some striking celeb cameos) and Masaba herself sporting a range of distinctive, beautifully crafted designs.

Call Me Bae (2024)

IMAGE: Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae.

Ananya Panday's web series debut has her play a rich girl navigating a not-so-rich reality; who can effortlessly pick out the choicest Balenciaga's and Chanel's but struggles to figure out life.

While the Prime Video show received mixed reactions, her performance and wardrobe were widely singled out for praise.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

If you have watched Karan Johar's sixth directorial, it is nearly impossible not to have a prem kahaani with Alia Bhatt's exquisite saris (Manish Malhotra) and Ranveer Singh's flamboyant, street-smart outfits (Eka Lakhani). The film gives enough importance to its colourful wardrobe choices as much as it does in its romance.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff