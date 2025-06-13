The Traitors Review: High Stakes Drama

If you're into reality shows with twists, high drama, clever gameplay and just the right amount of hot pepper, The Traitors is your next binge, recommends Shristi Sahoo.

Karan Johar is back but not with coffee this time.

Instead, he's donning a darker, more dramatic avatar as the host of The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the global reality hit.

Set in the breathtaking Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer, this isn't your regular reality show. It is a super deluxe one!

It's a mind-bending psychological game of trust, deceit and strategy where 20 celebrity contestants live under one roof, unsure of who's playing fair and who's out to get them.

The premise is devilishly simple yet addictive: Some of the contestants are secretly chosen by Karan Johar to be 'Traitors' while the rest remain the clueless 'Innocents'.

During the day, they team up for the challenges to build a prize pot. But when night falls, the Traitors strike, eliminating an Innocent.

At the daily round table aka the Table of Shaq -- suspicion brews, accusations fly and one person gets banished. Hopefully, a 'Traitor' or tragically, an Innocent.

It's a game where your best friend might stab you in the back, where every conversation could be a manipulation.

The celebrity line-up is a spicy mix of personalities from across entertainment, fashion and digital spaces.

The 20 contestants are: Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid), Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor and Janvi Gaur.

They bring their unique energy, rivalries and unpredictability to the table.

Then there's Karan Johar himself, serving drama in lavish scoops, gleaming gold buttons and an occasional dagger pinned to his tie. The devious dungeon master meets couture connoisseur.

He thrives in this theatrical role, subtly pulling the strings, relishing every betrayal and playing up the tension with signature delicious nuance.

It's a role he seems born to play.

The Traitors draws inspiration from shows like Bigg Boss, Squid Game and Roadies but serves some desi masala too, combining psychological warfare with physical tasks and emotional chaos.

It's gritty, glamorous and full of plot twists.

Visually, The Traitors is a treat.

The palace drips in grandeur, gold bricks gleam under candlelight and every scene looks like it was pulled from a royal thriller.

The entry sequence -- complete with dhols echoing through sandstone halls -- sets the tone for the drama that follows.

With a prize of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) and only deception standing in the way, this is not just about winning money. It's about surviving mind games, building shaky alliances and dodging betrayals.

If you're into reality shows with twists, high drama, clever gameplay and just the right amount of hot pepper, The Traitors is your next binge.

With Karan Johar at the helm, expect nothing short of Dharmatastic chaos.

The Traitors streams on Amazon Prime Video.

