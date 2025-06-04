Why Apoorva Mukhija Will Rock The Traitors

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid is perfect for a reality game show like The Traitors.

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at her life to tell you why.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

Delhi girl Apoorva is a well-known social media influencer with close to 4 million followers on Instagram.

The 24 year old holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering but shifted base to Mumbai to pursue content creation as a career.

Apoorva is known as The Rebel Kid on the Internet. She gained popularity during the lockdown by creating comic and relatable content.

Thanks to her online presence, she quickly became an influencer to reckon with and started signing up brand endorsements.

She's worked with big names like Nike, Maybelline and Amazon.

Her career took a hit after she appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, in the controversial episode where Ranveer Allahabadia made those unfortunate remarks.

An FIR was filed against her and the other guest judges.

Post the controversy, Apoorva took a break from social media, went into hibernation and lost a lot of endorsements.

Chilling in Paris and dishing out fashion goals.

With her Cosmopolitan award for Comic Influencer of the Year 2024.

In April, Apoorva made a comeback on social media and poured her heart out in her YouTube vlog which went viral in no time.

Nothing more exciting than watching a cricket match live in a stadium.

Despite all the controversy, 2025 has been a special year for Apoorva who made her acting debut in the Khushi Kapoor-Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Nadaaniyan

Now, people will see the real Apoorva in The Traitors.