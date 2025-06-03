HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is Lakshmi Manchu Among The Traitors?

Is Lakshmi Manchu Among The Traitors?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 03, 2025 10:48 IST

x

Lakshmi Manchu, actress, producer and television presenter, will be among the contestants on Karan Johar's upcoming reality show, The Traitors.

She's pretty, she's frank and popular on social media.

But before she makes her reality show debut, Namrata Thakker finds out what Lakshmi is in real life.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Daughter of veteran Telugu actor and film-maker Mohan Babu, Lakshmi started her acting career in 2004 by playing a small role in the American television series, Las Vegas.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

The following year, she turned producer with the Telugu action film, Sree, which starred her half-brother Manoj Manchu and Tamannaah Bhatia.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

After Las Vegas, the 47 year old acted in several American shows including Boston Legal and Desperate Housewives. In 2008, she made her film debut with the American-Indian drama, The Ode.

Since then, Lakshmi has acted in quite a few Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam movies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

She holds a degree in theatre from Oklahoma City University and has directed, produced and acted in a short film titled, Perfect Lives, which was showcased at the La Femme Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Married to an IT professional from Chennai, Andy Srinivasan, the couple has a daughter named Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand, born through surrogacy in 2014.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi, who is known for being bold, upfront and fearless, was last seen in the Telugu fantasy series, Yakshini, which premiered last year on Disney+Hotstar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Caught candid with her daughter Nirvana at a wedding!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Soaking in all the goodness for sunshine while holidaying in Brazil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Chilling with her favourite girls, Pragya Jaiswal and Rakul Preet Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

While Lakshmi has hosted many chat shows and judged a dance reality show, The Traitors will be her first outing as a contestant.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
