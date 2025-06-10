A Closer Look At Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed made such an impact in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT that she got her own reality show, Follow Karlo Yaar.

Now, she's ready to show us her bold personality once again in Karan Johar's spicy OTT show, The Traitors.

Before she entertains us, Namrata Thakker finds out what Ms Javed is like in real life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Uorfi did her schooling and graduation from her hometown, Lucknow, and holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Comm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Uorfi had a difficult childhood and has been open about her strict and conservative father. Ultimately, she says she ran away from home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

In 2016, Uorfi made her acting debut with the television show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She went on to act in several shows including Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Dayaan and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

It was her stint on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 that made Uorfi an overnight star.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

In 2022, Uorfi became one of the most searched Asians on Internet, leaving behind celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Chilling with YouTuber Mithilesh Patankar, gamer Naman Mathur, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

On the sets of MTV Splitsvilla with hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Fam-jam time!

Uorfi is the second oldest among her siblings, including Asfi, Uruusa, Sameer and Mantsha. They are seen here with their mother Zakia Sultana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Today, Uorfi is a well-known Internet personality with over 5 million followers on Instagram, who get to see her wild fashion ideas from time to time. Uorfi had her own show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which us an insight into her mind and her creativity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Uorfi will be seen next in Karan Johar's reality show, The Traitors, and we can't wait to see just what she has in store for us.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff