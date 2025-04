Rajesh Karkera brings us the first review at halftime.

Sunny Deol is an absolute inferno in Jaat.

Right before the intermission, he explodes onto the screen and unleashes a full-throttle action sequence that sets the screen ablaze.

Till the intermission, the action, direction and cinematography earns the film a solid three star rating!

Watch this space for the full review, coming up!

Jaat Review Rediff Rating: