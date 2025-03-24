'Hindi Producers Have Lost Their Way'

'Sab paise banane ka chakkar reh gaya.'

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar capture Sunny Deol's angst at the Jaat trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Randeep Hooda, Sunny Deol and Viineet Kumar Siingh at the Jaat launch.

All it took was the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 for the resurgence of Brand Sunny Deol.

Even the actor admits that.

"I am doing back-to-back films. I was hoping for this to happen since very long. Gadar finally gave it a kick-start," Sunny said at the trailer launch of his latest action entertainer, Jaat.

The film is backed by the makers of Pushpa movies, directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni.

Malineni is known for his "100 per cent track record", thanks to his blockbusters with Nandamuri Balakrishna (Veera Simha Reddy), Ravi Teja (Krack, Balupu) and Venkatesh (Bodyguard).

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Director Gopichand Malineni, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda at the Jaat launch.

Talking about their association, Malineni shared he was in awe of Sunny Deol films from the 1990s, which inspired him to tailor his mass avatar in Jaat.

"Growing up as a child, I have watched Sunny sir's films like Ghatak, Jeet and many more. When I saw Damini, I decided to bring back the old Sunny Deol back on the big screen. I was very happy while directing him. He is such a humble and lovely star."

WATCH: Randeep Hooda on playing a villain in Jaat

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Randeep Hooda, Sunny Deol and Viineet Kumar Siingh at the Jaat launch.

Sunny plays the titular character who finds a deadly nemesis in Randeep Hooda's character, named Ranatunga, and his brother Somulu played by Chhaava's breakout star Viineet Kumar Siingh.

The trailer also features glimpses from Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Krishnan, but none of the ladies were present at the event.

WATCH: From buying Sunny Deol's movie tickets in black to working alongside him in Jaat, Viineet Kumar Siingh expresses his admiration for the star.

Sunny seems like he really wants to impress the South, as can be seen in the Jaat trailer. At the event, he said he admired the working of the southern film industry and said there's a lot that Bollywood can learn from them.

"Our producers from the Hindi film industry should learn from them. You call it Bollywood, make it Hindi cinema first and learn how cinema is made,; Sunny said.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda at the Jaat launch.

Sunny blamed the corporate arrangement in the Hindi film industry and the creative involvement of too many people associated to the project. According to Sunny, South directors enjoy a lot of freedom and trust from their producers.

"Hindi filmmakers have lost their way. Earlier, a producer would love the story that the director has narrated to him. And that's how they used to make films."

"The arrangement became commercial once the corporate entered the picture. Cinema tickets got very commercial too. People's interest has diminished. Sab paise banane ka chakkar reh gaya (It all became money-centric). Everyone became a victim of this system,” Sunny explained.

WATCH: Sunny Deol's advice for Hindi film producers

"It's a cycle and hopefully, it will change soon. But it won't happen overnight. We should go back to our roots, the way we did in my earlier films like Ghatak, Damini, Arjun," Sunny said.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sunny Deol interacts with fans at the Jaat launch.

Jaat arrives in cinemas on April 10.