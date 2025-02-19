Meet Sunny Deol's 7 Heroines

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishika Kota/Instagram

Sunny Deol will be seen in yet another powerful role in his next action adventure, Jaat.

What makes it interesting is that fact that one heroine just won't suffice for the man with the heaviest arms in cinedom.

Two or three heroines won't do either.

This time, Sunny has as many as seven ladies giving him company!

So who are these women? We take a look.

Regina Cassandra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandra/Instagram

We haven't seen Regina in a Hindi film after her bold turn in 2019's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

She tried some action in the Web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, where she played a cop. Now, she will have another Hindi actioner to her credit.

Saiyami Kher

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami loves variety.

We've seen her in different avatars, in Mirziya, Choked, Ghoomer, Sharmajee Ki Beti and Agni.

Everyone needs a Sunny Deol in their filmography.

Bandhavi Sridhar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bandhavi Sridhar/Instagram

Telugu actress Bandhavi Sridhar updates her fans with her X message: 'Main character in sun's love story.'

The Miss India Runner-Up 2019 definitely ups the glamour quotient in the film.

Moumita Pal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Moumita Pal/Instagram

Actor-singer-dancer Moumita Pal was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

From comedy to hardcore action, Moumita is ready to experiment with genres.

Vishika Kota

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishika Kota/Instagram

Telugu actor Vishika Kota was seen in Ashtadigbandhanam.

In Jaat, the women will perform hand-to-hand combat scenes as well as with guns.

Praneeta Patanik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Praneeta Patanik/Instagram

Sita Ramam actor Praneeta Patanik will switch gears from romance to action in Jaat.

She is currently filming her scenes while Sunny is expected to join later.

Ayesha Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Khan/Instagram

After starting her career with Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Ayesha went on to appear on Bigg Boss 17.

The girls aren't revealing much about their roles in Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut. Let's find out when Jaat releases on April 10.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com