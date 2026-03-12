HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ek DinTrailer Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi Are Likeable

Ek DinTrailer Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi Are Likeable

By DEEPA GAHLOT
March 12, 2026 06:31 IST

A romantic drama set against the scenic backdrop of Japan, exploring a unique love story born from a wish and a day of temporary amnesia.

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in Ek Din

Key Points

  • Aamir Khan Productions adapts the Thai film One Day into the Bollywood film Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.
  • Sai Pallavi makes her Hindi film debut in Ek Din, bringing a fresh and likeable charm to the screen.
Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in Ek Din

Hindi cinema used to do love stories quite well, and a break from violent action is always welcome. Still, Aamir Khan's production house has to go back to 2016 to adapt a Thai film One Day, for the Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din.

What immediately attracts the eye in the trailer is the beautiful location in Japan. The male lead Rohan (Khan) stands in front of a Fortune Bell, which is supposed to fulfill a wish of the one who rings it.

Rohan's friend sniggers, saying nothing will work for him, as he looks longingly as Meera (Pallavi) , who is laughing with another man. He is in love with her, but could never express his feelings.

 

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in Ek Din

A gust of wind blows their hats into the bell, and Rohan wishes Meera could be his for one day. And the wish comes true. The synopsis of the Thai film reveals that she suffers from temporary amnesia, so Rohan tells her he is her boyfriend.

The trailer shows the two enjoying the snow-covered landscape, like a loved-up couple. Rohan is aware that she won't remember the next day, but as he says, "Kabhi kabhi ek din bhi kaafi hota hai."

A quarrel scene flashes in the trailer, in which presumably Meera discovers his lie, slaps him and tells him to leave. In the original film, the male lead is supposed to be a shy loser; Junaid Khan has the guileless look of a young man, who never expected to get anything he wanted. Meera asks him to blow out a birthday candle on a cupcake and make a wish. "Par meri wish to poori ho gayi," he says.

Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut and Junaid Khan's Appeal

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in Ek Din

This is Sai Pallavi's debut in Hindi films, and one thing in her favour is that she does not look like she came out of a mould -- she does not have the over-styled, over made-up look of glamour that young female stars do, so there is a charm to her that is fresh and likeable.

Since Junaid Khan also does not have the sculpted gym-built physique of today's stars; he has that old-style appeal of simplicity, that actually sets him apart from others of his time.

In his short career, he has not yet gotten a box-office hit. Maybe with Ek Din, he will finally find his niche.

Ek Din will release on May 1.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

DEEPA GAHLOT

