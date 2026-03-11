Tracing Boong's Magical Journey

'In Manipur, we have this thing called shaman where you get possessed. Making Boong possessed us.'

IMAGE: Gugun Kipgen in Boong.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi, Actor Gugun Kipgen and Co-Producer Shujaat Saudagar speak about their film during the recent media interaction.

Devi praises Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for their vital support.

Lakshmipriya Devi's Boong made history by winning a prestigious BAFTA.

The Manipuri film triumphed over major international contenders such as Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch at this year's BAFTAs.

Set in Manipur, Boong stars Manipuri actors Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam and tells a touching story of a boy seeking his missing father.

In a warm and engaging conversation with the media, Devi sat down with Actor Gugun Kipgen and Co-Producer Shujaat Saudagar where they shared several interesting insights and behind-the-scenes facets of the film.

Even though Boong is set in Manipur, Lakshmipriya vehemently says that she did not consciously try to 'prop up its Manipuri identity'.

The filmmaker expressed her disappointment about the general lack of awareness regarding the north east and its people, and averred, "Everyone in the north east hates being called a north eastern person!"

IMAGE: Describing the making of her debut feature film Boong as a 'series of unplanned happy accidents', Lakshmipriya Devi said, "In Manipur, we have this thing called shaman where you get possessed. Making Boong possessed us. We did not have anything planned. Boong had its own journey." Photograph: Viral Bhayani

WATCH: Lakshmipriya Devi responds to BAFTA removing her speech on Manipur.

Video: Viral Bhayani

IMAGE: Shujaat Saudagar, best known for directing Bambai Meri Jaan and Rock On 2, co-produced Boong alongside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The filmmaker said that the BAFTA win for Boong was "overwhelming" and it was purely on the "merit of the film".

"We submitted the film, it got selected, it got nominated, we landed up there and we won the award. The journey was a pretty simplistic in that sense." Photograph: Viral Bhayani

IMAGE: Gugun Kipgen, who shot for Boong when he was 10, said he followed his director Lakshmipriya Devi and described the whole experience as 'hard but adventurous.'

"I would simply follow her (Devi) instructions. Acting just came out of my heart," Gugun, who currently studies in Class 7 at the Mount Carmel School Delhi, said with a shy smile. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

WATCH: What Gugun Kipgen was upset about

Video: Viral Bhayani

IMAGE: Boong features a strong maternal figure in Bala Hajim's portrayal of a single mother named Mandakini. Lalshmipriya Devi said that growing up in Manipur shaped her perspective on gender dynamic in the society.

"Having come from Manipur, women are very strong, so you particularly feel very bad for men there!" Photograph: Viral Bhayani