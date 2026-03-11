HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » '90 Percent Of Love & War Is Complete'

'90 Percent Of Love & War Is Complete'

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 11, 2026 13:54 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, might face a release delay, but reports suggest the film is nearly complete.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the stars of Love & War - Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

IMAGE: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the stars of Love & War: Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is facing potential release delays.
  • The delay is reportedly due to Bhansali's reshoots to achieve his signature perfection.
  • Ranbir Kapoor has addressed the delay, stating that ambitious projects like Love & War require more time and effort.
 

Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is reportedly facing a release delay. The film was initially expected to arrive in August 2026, but new reports suggest it may now release later in 2026 or even in 2027.

According to sources, the delay is due to Bhansali reshooting a few crucial scenes to achieve his signature level of perfection. The additional work has extended the production timeline and also increased the film's already large budget.

Ranbir Kapoor recently addressed the situation during an Instagram Live session, explaining that grand projects often take more time to complete. He added that ambitious films like Ramayana and Love & War require extra effort to bring their vision to life.

While the makers haven't confirmed a new release date yet, excitement around the film remains high.

'These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali'

Amidst unnecessarily alarming reports about Bhansali's health, there are reports of multiple delays, which are absolutely untrue.

In a conversation that Subhash K Jha had with Bhansali, the director confirmed that ninety percent of Love & War is complete and that the remaining ten percent will be completed in the next two months.

"These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali," a source close to the project reveals.

"Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget pressures are spread. The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
