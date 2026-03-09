'I Sat At Home For 3 Years; Don't Want To Go Back There'

'I don't want to do silly or meaningless work anymore.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejaswini Kolhapure

Key Points Tejaswini Kolhapure speaks candidly about career disappointments, from unreleased films to phases of inactivity and how those experiences strengthened her.

Instead of quitting, she returned to theatre, rebuilt her confidence, and learned to move forward.

'Paanch was my first film and it got stuck. It was a huge setback but I came out of that. I'm in a much better space today.'

Tejaswini Kolhapure has had a checkered career ever since her debut film Paanch, which was made in 2000, couldn't get a release. It was a setback for her, but in the recent years, the actor went on to do projects like What The Ittefaq on Amazon MX Player and Hansal Mehta's Scoop.

Up next, she will be seen in Dadi Ki Shaadi, a light-hearted entertainer alongside Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor.

She also awaits the release of Sanjoy Nag's Good Morning Sunshine, co-starring Revathy and Rituparna Sengupta, as well as Nirnimesh Dube's Zindagi Kashmakash.

Tejaswini is active on stage, where she is currently performing in the English adaptation of The Graduate, stepping into the role of Mrs Robinson, and in Ammi Akhtari, alongside her sister Padmini Kolhapure, a play inspired by singer-actress Begum Akhtar's life.

In a two-part interview with Patcy N/Rediff, Tejaswini discusses her career and says, "Getting work here is about being at the right place at the right time, and what you bring to the table. Talent definitely matters, but timing plays a huge role."

The last few years have been interesting for you, with projects like What The Ittefaq, Yes Papa, Zindagi Kashmakash, Good Morning Sunshine, and Scoop doing well on OTT. How did this change happen, when you started getting so much work?

Actually, this work has been happening for a while. Films take time to be made, and release.

Good Morning Sunshine was shot many years ago, even before Zindagi Kashmakash (in 2023), but didn't release then. The makers have been looking for a suitable OTT platform.

Zindagi Kashmakash had a small release in Delhi, and they are also looking at an OTT platform for it. Since so many films are aiming for OTT releases, it's taking time.

I was getting offers right at the beginning of my career, but didn't take them up.

Why not?

At that time, I was primarily looking at commercial projects; that's how the film industry works.

When you start out, you are often expected to be part of a commercial setup. If you do too many films with strong, unconventional characters or what we call parallel cinema, it can sideline you and give you a certain image.

I had already done a television show, so I had a particular image. I was trying to break away from that, so I consciously chose to pursue commercial films. But the movies that were offered to me weren't appealing, so I didn't take them up.

I was also getting a lot of offers from parallel cinema, but I declined those as well.

After a point, I just said, 'To hell with it, I might as well start doing the work that's coming my way.' So I began doing short films.

During this time, I got married and had a baby.

Then, I started with Good Morning Sunshine, Zindagi Kashmakash followed. I did a short film with Jai Mehta, which was his debut.

I also did a short film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and one with Prashant Narayanan.

Then Scoop happened, followed by Dadi Ki Shaadi, and most recently, What The Ittefaq.

'I stopped everything. I think that was the biggest mistake I made'

IMAGE: Tejaswini Kolhapure on the Paanch poster.

Zindagi Kashmakash released only in Delhi and Good Morning Sunshine is still on hold. Did that remind you of your initial days when your debut film Paanch, which was also Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut, did not release?

When Paanch got stuck, it was a huge setback for me. But I came out of it.

Now, honestly, it does not matter to me which film releases and which doesn't. I have shut out that emotional side of me. I just move on.

Today, I'm in a much better space. Earlier, I wasn't.

Even though I come from a film background, it's very different when something actually happens to you, as opposed to when you see it happening to others. When it happened to me, I couldn't understand what was going on.

It was a very tough time. But that phase made me stronger.

How did you deal with that phase?

At that point, I honestly didn't know how to normalise my life again. I felt stuck, almost like I was in a daldal (quicksand). I just didn't know how to deal with it.

I had stopped working completely.

Before that, I used to model, and also did some theatre.

But I stopped everything. I think that was the biggest mistake I made.

I should have continued with theatre or something creative. Instead, I did nothing, and that really pulled me down.

Then one day, I told myself, 'That's it. Enough.' I decided that whatever I chose to do next, I would commit to it fully. I took up two projects and returned to theatre.

Theatre truly helped me come out of my insecurities, the dent in my self-esteem that happened because my film got stuck. It helped me deal with depression and self-doubt.

'If I hadn't modelled or done television, things might have been different'

IMAGE: Shashank Vishnu Dutt and Tejaswini Kolhapure in the play The Graduate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram

Did you choose plays like The Graduate and Ammi Akhtari to keep yourself creatively occupied?

Absolutely. Theatre helps you polish your craft. Many actors take acting classes or revisit their training process. I would still love to attend an acting class with a senior actor, just to stay connected to the craft.

During the waiting period, whether you're waiting for a project to begin or release, or simply for the next opportunity, you need a backup to maintain your sanity.

And there's nothing like theatre.

You're performing in front of a live audience.

Then, when you go for an audition, you bring a completely different energy.

I returned to theatre after 15 years, and can clearly see the difference, whether I'm performing on screen, or even just meeting people. My body language has changed. It's far more confident.

I've also been training in music for the last eight to 10 years, and that has helped immensely, on stage, in dubbing, and even in the way I deliver my dialogues.

Earlier, actors were encouraged to train in multiple disciplines, like horse riding, music, acting, before starting a project. Unfortunately, now, that preparation happens only for a short period before a film begins.

If you continuously train and engage with your craft, it reflects in your performance.

Is it difficult to get work in Bollywood?

My first film and television show actually hampered my growth. The TV show limited the kind of projects I might have received had I begun only with films. If I hadn't modelled or done television at that time, things might have been different for me.

But that was the mindset 20 years ago. Today, it doesn't matter. Influencers are doing films, comedians are doing films, the landscape has completely changed.

In fact, it's a very exciting time for anyone who wants to work in films or on OTT.

I don't think anyone has cracked the formula of what works and what doesn't. Even people within the industry don't know. Producers are often unsure about what they want to make because no one really knows what the audience is looking for.

So many films are not doing well, only big films like Dhurandhar are major blockbusters. Right now, unfortunately, violence is widely accepted.

There's almost a race to outdo each other in terms of intensity. But it's very difficult to predict what will ultimately work.

Coming back to your question about Bollywood, getting work here is about being at the right place at the right time, and what you bring to the table. Talent definitely matters, but timing plays a huge role.

'I once sat at home for three years. I don't ever want to go back there'

IMAGE: Tejaswini Kolhapure with her sisters Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kapoor, niece Shraddha Kapoor and her aunts Meena Khadikar and Lata Mangeshkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram

When your career wasn't going according to plan, did you ever think of quitting?

Oh yes, many times. Even now, sometimes. But then you get an offer, or you're called for an audition, and you think, 'Okay, let's try one more time.'

I think that's passion. When art is inside your system, it's very hard to let go.

Theatre is something I don't think I will ever give up. I don't know why I took such a long break from it, but it channels all your frustrations and emotions as an actor.

Whether you're an A-list actor or just starting out, everyone goes through struggle. You have to channel your energy somewhere, and there's nothing like theatre for that. That's one thing I will never quit.

I don't want to do silly or meaningless work anymore. I want to choose my projects carefully. I want to work at my own pace. I have the luxury to do that now.

If you had quit acting, what other career would you have chosen?

Another career? My God, I can't think of one.

In the beginning, I wanted to join the airline industry because my mother worked there. I even tried it out, but didn't enjoy it.

I have always kept myself busy. Since 2019, I've been doing flea markets on the side. I'd also love to get into production.

I have a thousand ideas running through my head constantly. I'm always doing something or the other.

I can't sit idle. Boredom really gets to me. I once sat at home for three years, and know what that phase felt like. I don't ever want to go back there.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff