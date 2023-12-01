Who's Ranbir Taking A Selfie With?

There's a lot of buzz abut Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal and it's no wonder film folk are lining up to watch it.

Ranbir Kapoor has been getting raves for his performance in the violent and gritty Animal.

He takes a selfie with his reel mum Charu Shankar and screen dad Anil Kapoor.

Interestingly, Ranbir made an entrance with his real mum Neetu Kapoor. Wife Alia Bhatt, wearing Ranbir's look from Animal on her tee, arrived with parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen.

Time for a group pic: Producer Bhushan Kumar (third from left) and Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy (fourth from left) joins Animal actors Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Charu Shankar, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

The gorgeous Tripti Dimri.

Is there any filmi event Orry Awatramani doesn't go to?

Karan Deol and wife Drishya get ready to watch his chachu Bobby Deol on screen.

Bobby has been a revelation this year, stunning everyone with his impactful performances. He's seen here with wife Tanya and son Aryaman.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy with Anil Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor.

