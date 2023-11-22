'Animal was a deliberate choice'

Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the global release of the action-crime drama Animal on December 1.

The film brings a different side of the actor which is different from his popular on-screen image and he said that it was his 'deliberate choice', reported Variety, the American movie trade magazine.

'It was a deliberate choice on my part to explore a different side of myself on screen with Animal,' Ranbir told Variety. As an actor, I always strive to challenge myself and push the boundaries of my abilities.'

'Animal presented a unique opportunity to break away from my previous on-screen image and delve into a character that is multi-dimensional and complex.'

"I believe it's important for actors to constantly evolve and surprise audiences and Animal allowed me to do just that. I hope viewers will appreciate this new facet of my performance and enjoy the film as much as I did while working on it.'

'Animal is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships,' Ranbir added. 'It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat.'

Opening up about his character in the film, he added, 'My character in the film is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability. He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona.'

"As the story unfolds, you will witness the evolution of this character and the impact he has on the overall narrative. It's a role that challenged me as an actor and allowed me to explore new depths in my performance. I believe audiences will be captivated by the intensity and depth of Animal and the characters within it," he told Variety.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal stars Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and will release in 5 languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.