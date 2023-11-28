Ranbir Explains Why His Film Is Called Animal

Even as he's busy promoting Animal, Ranbir Kapoor can't help but talk about his daughter, Raha.

"I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That's all I want to do but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it's very joyful. It's the happiest I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives," Ranbir said at a pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter's first birthday earlier this month with a party at their residence in Mumbai.

The actor also explained why Animal has been titled so.

"I think the reason why (Director) Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because an animal behaves out of instinct," he says.

"They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came. Once you see the film, you'll realise that this film suits this title."

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with S S Rajamouli at the Animal event in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI

Ranbir was joined by his Animal co-actors Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, and they were welcomed by S S Rajamouli and Telugu movie superstar Mahesh Babu.

The RRR director declared Ranbir as his favourite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor."

He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

Rajamouli directed Alia in RRR.

Mahesh Babu called Ranbir the 'best actor in India'.

"I have told him this before also when I met him, but I don't think he took me seriously," says Mahesh Babu. "So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India."

Animal releases in theatres on December 1 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.