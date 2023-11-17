Yami Wraps Up 'Most Important Film'

Ayushmmann enjoys a treat in Chandigarh... Nimrat spends time at home in Bikaner... Bhagyashree makes a short trip to the US...
Yami Gautam wraps up a film in Kashmir and writes, 'Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career!'
Pooja Hegde explores Hyde Park in London.
'Sadak pe. Kheton ke paas. Chandigarh ke paas. Ghar se kuch 30 km duur. I know raw fruit khaana better hai, par sadak waala juice thoda thanda, thoda kaala namak, aur bhaiya bartan dho ke banana, ka mazaa next level hai imho,' says Ayushmann Khurranna/
Nimrat Kaur spends time with mum Avinash Sethi and grandmum at home in Bikaner.
Siddhant Chaturvedi takes in the view.
Pooja Gor flaunts her 'parrot green Hand-block printed cotton mul saree with tassels & blue block printed cotton blouse' in Udaipur.
Bhagyashree enjoys a short five-day trip in Austin, Houston, Edison and New York.
Ahan Shetty takes a selfie in Indonesia.