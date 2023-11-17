News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Yami Wraps Up 'Most Important Film'

Yami Wraps Up 'Most Important Film'

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 17, 2023 17:25 IST
Ayushmmann enjoys a treat in Chandigarh... Nimrat spends time at home in Bikaner... Bhagyashree makes a short trip to the US...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam wraps up a film in Kashmir and writes, 'Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde explores Hyde Park in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

'Sadak pe. Kheton ke paas. Chandigarh ke paas. Ghar se kuch 30 km duur. I know raw fruit khaana better hai, par sadak waala juice thoda thanda, thoda kaala namak, aur bhaiya bartan dho ke banana, ka mazaa next level hai imho,' says Ayushmann Khurranna/

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur spends time with mum Avinash Sethi and grandmum at home in Bikaner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi takes in the view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor flaunts her 'parrot green Hand-block printed cotton mul saree with tassels & blue block printed cotton blouse' in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree enjoys a short five-day trip in Austin, Houston, Edison and New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty takes a selfie in Indonesia.

REDIFF MOVIES
