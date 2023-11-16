'Towel fight sequence was very, very difficult'

'It has incredible hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks, everything was very difficult.'

Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office and Katrina Kaif could not be happier.

"It's truly delightful to witness the widespread entertainment that Tiger 3 is bringing to people across the nation this Diwali," she says.

"It's amazing to see audiences from all corners of the country joyfully dancing in the theatres! The enthusiasm, cheers, and whistles from the audience reflect the incredible time they are having at the cinemas during this festive season."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Katrina's performance in the film has got a thumbs up, especially her towel fight scene.

Speaking about it, Katrina had earlier said, "I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine.

"I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through (my character) Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter. She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing. That's new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.

"I'm aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral. It was a very, very, difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks, everything was very difficult.

"Hats off to Adi (Producer Aditya Chopra) for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don't think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India. The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible -- everything was detailed out. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving.

"Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter, played by Michelle Lee, and I'm sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp. For me, this is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen."

Emraan Hashmi has also opened up about playing an antagonist in Tiger 3.

"After the lockdown, I got a call from Casting Director Shanoo Sharma, asking 'Do you like to have a coffee with Maneesh Sharma'. I reached there, and he said, we are looking for casting an antagonist for Tiger 3," Emraan tells ANI.

It was not initially easy for Emraan to accept the role as there is a preconceived notion about an antagonist.

"I was sceptical initially because when you hear of an antagonist, there is a preconceived notion. But when I heard the script, I found depth in the character. There are many shades to it which I liked it and thus I said yes to it."

Emraan is known for playing romantic roles and this character gave him an opportunity to show off a different side of him as an actor.

When asked about the kind of roles he is looking for, he says, "I have been getting similar kinds of roles. But after a time, there is a saturation point and you feel like changing your on-screen image. That is what happened with me and thus I became selective when it comes to choosing projects."