Why Deepika Is Kissing Ranveer

Why Deepika Is Kissing Ranveer

Source: ANI
November 16, 2023 12:32 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their fifth wedding anniversary on November 14.

Ranveer posted a picture of the couple during their vacation in Europe when they celebrated their anniversary and captioned it, '5 of (infinity emoji)!'

Deepika and Ranveer wed on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six years.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Their love story started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

When it completed 10 years on November 15, Ranveer shared pictures from the film and wrote, '10 years of RamLeela -- the one that changed our lives forever... in more ways than one.'

So how did Deepika and Ranveer fall in love? They tell us here.

Source: ANI
