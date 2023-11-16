Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham

David Beckham got a taste of a Bollywood bash when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited him for a house party.
Sonam Kapoor can't stop grinning.
Everyone queued up for pictures with Britain's football legend, including Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.
'When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham,' Shahid tells us.
Arjun Kapoor shares a picture with Malaika Arora and Beckham and writes, 'A night to remember... To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat.
'Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him.'
Sharing a picture with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, Arjun writes, 'Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor can't help but quip: 'Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game Beckham's played and passionately followed her career at United and beyond I felt I should take a photo... I'm now sharing with the rest of the world since everyone is sharing theirs.'
Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.
Karisma Kapoor with Becks.
Sanjay Kapoor takes turns to pose with Becks with...
...Wife Maheep Kapoor.
Maheep, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Adar Poonawala.
Shanaya Kapoor joins the fun.
What did Sanjay Kapoor talk to Becks about?
Time for a group picture.