News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham

Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: November 16, 2023 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Beckham got a taste of a Bollywood bash when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited him for a house party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor can't stop grinning.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Everyone queued up for pictures with Britain's football legend, including Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

'When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham,' Shahid tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares a picture with Malaika Arora and Beckham and writes, 'A night to remember... To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat.

'Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Sharing a picture with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, Arjun writes, 'Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor can't help but quip: 'Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game Beckham's played and passionately followed her career at United and beyond I felt I should take a photo... I'm now sharing with the rest of the world since everyone is sharing theirs.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor with Becks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor takes turns to pose with Becks with...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

...Wife Maheep Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Adar Poonawala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor joins the fun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

What did Sanjay Kapoor talk to Becks about?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Time for a group picture.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Best Dressed Diwali Star? VOTE!
Bollywood's Best Dressed Diwali Star? VOTE!
Salman's BIGGEST Openings So Far
Salman's BIGGEST Openings So Far
Bollywood's Beautiful Diwali Moments
Bollywood's Beautiful Diwali Moments
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
WC PIX: Aus in control as play resumes
WC PIX: Aus in control as play resumes
Mourning A Slain Comrade
Mourning A Slain Comrade
Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?
Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?

More like this

Bipasha's Daughter Devi Turns 1

Bipasha's Daughter Devi Turns 1

Tara Glows At Apurva Screening

Tara Glows At Apurva Screening

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances