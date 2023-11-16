Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham

David Beckham got a taste of a Bollywood bash when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited him for a house party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor can't stop grinning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Everyone queued up for pictures with Britain's football legend, including Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

'When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham,' Shahid tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares a picture with Malaika Arora and Beckham and writes, 'A night to remember... To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat.

'Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Sharing a picture with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, Arjun writes, 'Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor can't help but quip: 'Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game Beckham's played and passionately followed her career at United and beyond I felt I should take a photo... I'm now sharing with the rest of the world since everyone is sharing theirs.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor with Becks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor takes turns to pose with Becks with...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

...Wife Maheep Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Adar Poonawala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor joins the fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

What did Sanjay Kapoor talk to Becks about?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Time for a group picture.