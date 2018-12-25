Will Zero be another SRK flop?

December 25, 2018 09:21 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Zero didn't find appreciation among audiences as its second half is dull.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer could not improve on its Friday collections even on Sunday and had an average opening weekend at the box office.

The Christmas midweek holiday may help the film sustain to an extent.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Zero

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Director: Aanand L Rai.

What works: Good music, commendable VFX, good humour.

What doesn't: Too many inconsistencies in the story, too long.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Kedarnath

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Director: Abhishek Kapoor.

What works: Sara Ali Khan.

What doesn't: Bad VFX.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Above average.

2.0

Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson.

Director: Shankar.

What works: Rajinikanth entertains and how! Has a good message.

What doesn't: Too long, could have been better edited.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Above average.

Bhaiaji Superhit

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade.

Director: Neeraj Pathak.

What works: Tough!

What doesn't: Dimwitted, outdated, terrible comedy.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Pihu

Cast: Myra Vishwakarma.

Director: Vinod Kapri.

What works: Novel story, dark thriller.

What doesn't: A lot of it looks orchestrated; dubbing is sloppy.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Mohalla Assi

Cast: Sunny Deol, Sakshi Tanwar, Ravi Kishan, Saurabh Shukla.

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

What works: The film had a lot of potential.

What doesn't: Sunny Deol looks miscast. Rambling, dated film.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Thugs of Hindostan

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lloyd Owen.

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya.

What works: Aamir and Amitabh.

What doesn't: Everything else.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Jack & Dil

Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Evelyn Sharma, Amit Sadh.

Director: Sachin P Karande.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Bad writing, bad comedy, witless film.

Number of weeks: 7.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Lupt

Cast: Javed Jaffrey, Vijay Raaz, Niki Aneja Walia, Meenakshi Dixit, Karan Anand, Ishab Chadha.

Director: Prabhuraj.

What works: Few scary moments at the start.

What doesn't: Predictable, loud, poor performances.

Number of weeks: 7.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Baazaar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Rohan Mehra, Denzil Smith.

Director: Gauravv K Chawla.

What works: Saif Ali Khan.

What doesn't: Predictable.

Number of weeks: 8.

Box Office verdict: Flop.