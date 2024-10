Emraan Hashmi shows off his injury that he sustained during an action scene in his film, Goodachari 2.

The actor was shooting in Hyderabad, and is expected to return to Mumbai, his business associate Sunny Khanna shared.

Goodachari 2, co-starring Adivi Sesh, is a spy thriller and a sequel to the blockbuster Telugu first part, which also starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu.