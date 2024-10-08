Will Andhadhun Have A Sequel? Find Out!

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in Andhadhun.

Sriram Raghavan still doesn't know how Andhadhun became his most loved film. But he isn't doing a sequel.

"There are no plans for a sequel to Andhadhun. Kuch cheezen adhuri hi achi lagti hain (some things are better left unfinished)," Sriram tells Subhash K Jha.

The Internet has been demanding a sequel to one of their favourite thrillers, which completed six years on October 5.

"I love the fact that the audience is so attached to Andhadhun, but everyone associated with the film has moved on," Sriram adds.

"Hemanth Rao, who co-wrote the film with me, is now making his own films. I was stunned by what he has done in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. I am very proud of him."

Sriram himself has also moved on, and is currently in Amritsar, shooting for the war film Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.

IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan, Sriram Raghvan, Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Film/Instagram

Interestingly, Sriram is not saying a complete no to the Andhadhun sequel.

"I am not ruling it out," he says.

"This would have been the right time for a reunion of the Andhadhun team. If we find the right story for the sequel, why not? But we can't do a sequel just for doing's sake. If we do that, the fans who are now demanding a sequel, would be at our throats for letting them down. Andhadhun is a cult film now. We have to respect its status and not rush into something like Andhadhun Ka Baap, or whatever."

Would he call it his signature film?

"I am happy it is liked so much but I am equally proud of my other films. My last film Merry Christmas is as important to my career as Andhadhun. And I hope Ikkis will get the same love as my other films."