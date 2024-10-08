Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab

Rashmika's food update... Malavika's challenging stunt... Kajol's thought for the day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari shows off her athletic body: 'In my Fit Pookie era.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'I was in Kochi for the last few days, and I went to this place called @frenchtoastindia and their French toast ! OMG yummmm! and coffee as usual.. coffee was a lil too strong for me, so make sure you ask for 20ml espresso cappuccino if you can't have strong coffee like me Beautiful place, good food, and sweet people.

'Oh oh! Btw henceforth if I find nice places i order from or go to in my travels.. I am posting about it so that you if guys are in that city, you can also try,' writes Rashmika Mandanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F gives us lessons from September:

-sunlight is the best therapy

-insects will find any and every opportunity to bite me

-love is where home is, and home is where love is

-good food and company are the ultimate blessing

-I was a monkey in a past life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

'Shot some really challenging stunt sequences for Sardar 2 and thought I'd show you guys what the harness we wear inside our costume looks like. These are meant to hold us on the ropes when we jump off a height/float in the air or get lifted up to do a really high kick.

'I used to find rope work so tricky and tough the first few times I had to do it for some sequences in Thangalaan, but now with practice, even though some sequences it can get nerve wrecking (I had to jump off a 100 metre height recently which wasn't so much fun) I've got the hang of it for the most part and it's such an adrenalin rush and so gratifying when you get the technicality & the shot right!

'Why should boys have all the fun, no?' asks Malavika Mohanan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Meet Raveena Tandon's Husky: 'Introducing - new debutant … #alaska us both in white and purple (me) and white and black (Alaska) don't miss her pink pigtails and bows) both in the Navratri white today. Jai Mata Di.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar celebrates Chico's birthday with girlfriend Priya Banerjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's Gaga passes away, and she pays tribute: 'Gaga, our angel our anchor our baby... Thank you for the most beautiful years. You guided us grounded us through happiness & through deep sorrows, through sadness & through laughter. Thank you for looking after us. Mummy Papa will miss you the most. Please meet us in every life time. You will always be our most precious baby. We Love You. Om Shanti.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol Devgan/Instagram

Kajol's thought for the day: 'How did we remember people before we had photographs or videos? How did we grieve them without societal pressures and religious attempts? We did this with our hearts .. doing things that meant something to them. Maybe that's why we loved harder.. being something they wanted us to be.

'Living our lives in a way that made it better just because we had them in it. Missing them just wasn't enough. Doing something about it every day though, that is what makes it bearable.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin enjoys heaven on a plate.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com