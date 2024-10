Is Govinda recovering well from the bullet wound in his leg?

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale decided to see for himself, and made a trip to the actor's home.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Govinda gives Athawale a closer view of his leg.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Reassured, Athawale wishes Govinda, who is also a Shiv Sena leader, a full recovery.