Will Jr NTR Star In War 2 With Hrithik?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Twitter

If reports are to be believed, RRR star Jr NTR has come on board for War 2.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Ayan Mukerji was reported to be directing the sequel of the blockbuster, War. However, neither Ayan nor Yash Raj Films have officially confirmed the news.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh tweeted, 'IT'S OFFICIAL... HRITHIK - JR NTR IN 'WAR 2'... #YRF pulls off a casting coup... #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2... #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse'.

According to a source, "This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar."

"Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale," the source adds.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama was a blockbuster on its release in 2019.

Hrithik had said, 'We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West. War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of War because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above.'