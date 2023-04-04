When Kajol-Nysa Couldn't Stop Laughing!

Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn made a stunning appearance at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

The proud mum posted pictures of a fun photoshoot, and captioned it: 'Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.'

Kajol and Nysa wear ivory and silver-hued ensembles for the occasion.

While Kajol picks an Anarkali-style gown, Nysa complements her perfectly in a gown with embellishments.

Both outfits have designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Kajol can't keep a straight face, and it rubs off on Nysa.

The laughs come harder now.

Nysa looks gorgeous in a dress with a plunging neckline, cut-outs on the waist, silver feather and tassel adornments on her skirt.

She also wears an ivory net cape-dupatta with tassel embellishments on the border.

She keeps her jewellery simple with a silver matha patti and a pearl bracelet.

She completes her look with a silver embellished box clutch.