Get Ready For Brahmastra 2 And 3!

Here's an update Brahmastra fans are going to love!

Director Ayan Mukerji has announced that Part 2 and 3 will be on the way soon.

In a letter posted on social media, Ayan writes:

'The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life!

'After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three - which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!

'I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three!

'And...

'I have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together!

'Allowing them to also release closer together!

'I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!

'I also have another piece of news to share...

'The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently -- a very special movie -- to step into and direct!

'What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :)

'An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow!

'So, I have decided to take it up!!

'Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me -- Indian Cinema!

'Love and Light,

Ayan.'

The first part starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

While Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be a part of Part 2, the male lead has not been decided yet.

Here's waiting for yet another announcement on that front.