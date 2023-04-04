Ishaan To Work With Nicole Kidman!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter has joined the cast of the Nicole Kidman-starrer series, The Perfect Couple.

The series is an adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel, and also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin and Isabelle Adjani.

According to Variety, the official story is: 'Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach.

'As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.'

Ishaan will portray the role of Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend.

The makers of the series are all set to begin production in April. It will stream on Netflix.

Ishaan will be seen next in the upcoming war film Pippa, along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.