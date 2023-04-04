News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ishaan To Work With Nicole Kidman!

Ishaan To Work With Nicole Kidman!

Source: ANI
April 04, 2023 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter has joined the cast of the Nicole Kidman-starrer series, The Perfect Couple.

The series is an adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel, and also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin and Isabelle Adjani.

According to Variety, the official story is: 'Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach.

'As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan will portray the role of Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend.

The makers of the series are all set to begin production in April. It will stream on Netflix.

Ishaan will be seen next in the upcoming war film Pippa, along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Big Releases, Coming Up This April
Big Releases, Coming Up This April
When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...
When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...
Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together
Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together
5 Tips To Crack NDA 2023 Exam
5 Tips To Crack NDA 2023 Exam
'Urge Jai to cool a little bit': Tharoor to Jaishankar
'Urge Jai to cool a little bit': Tharoor to Jaishankar
'People of Punjab hardly talk of Khalistan'
'People of Punjab hardly talk of Khalistan'
Control yourselves: NYC mayor warns Trump supporters
Control yourselves: NYC mayor warns Trump supporters

More like this

Neha Makes Memories In The Maldives

Neha Makes Memories In The Maldives

Who's Kumar Sanu Singing With?

Who's Kumar Sanu Singing With?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances