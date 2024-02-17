News
Will Deepika Be Seen In The White Lotus?

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 17, 2024 11:11 IST
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone at a screening of Fighter in Mumbai, January 26, 2024 Photograph: ANI Photo
 

It is confirmed Deepika Padukone is part of the third season of the globally feted series The White Lotus which was initially released by HBO as a 6-part limited series.

It premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim and high ratings.

The show's success led to HBO renewing it as an anthology series.

A second season was successful premiered on October 30, 2022.

In November 2022, the series was renewed for a third season and is set to premiere in 2025.

The good news is that Deepika Padukone is part of the third season of this posh series.

The first season was shot in Maui, the second season was shot in Sicily. The third season of The White Lotus is to be shot in Thailand.

But will Deepika join the cast and crew in Thailand later this year?

A close friend of the actress informs me that she is likely to opt out of The White Lotus Season 3 for personal reasons.

