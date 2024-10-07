Huma Goes Gulabi

Alia in concert... Sunny gets a new family member... Shraddha asks about your Sunday...
Huma Qureshi wraps up the shoot for Director Vipul Mehta's Gulabi, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Monika Panwar.
Alia Bhatt at Norwegian DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru to promote Jigra.
Sobhita Dhulipala lets her curls do the talking.
Bipasha Basu goes swimming.
Sunny Leone introduces us to the new member in her house: 'God has truly sent us an angel home! Adopted this very cute baby girl Rosie! After the loss of Lilu our home was missing someone... But Rosie is home and so happy. Making friends with her most unlikely friend Benny the Bunny! lol.'
'Aapke Sunday ke baarein mein batao???>em>' asks Shraddha Kapoor.
'I can't quite remember what it was, but something had me feeling gushy,' Shalini Pandey describes the picture.
Shriya Pilgaonkar looks like sunshine.
Prajakta Koli 'learnt how to make cannoli from scratch and then ate it.'
Nauheed Cyrusi goes on a sailing adventure.
