Huma Goes Gulabi

Alia in concert... Sunny gets a new family member... Shraddha asks about your Sunday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi wraps up the shoot for Director Vipul Mehta's Gulabi, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Monika Panwar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt at Norwegian DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru to promote Jigra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala lets her curls do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu goes swimming.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone introduces us to the new member in her house: 'God has truly sent us an angel home! Adopted this very cute baby girl Rosie! After the loss of Lilu our home was missing someone... But Rosie is home and so happy. Making friends with her most unlikely friend Benny the Bunny! lol.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Aapke Sunday ke baarein mein batao???>em>' asks Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

'I can't quite remember what it was, but something had me feeling gushy,' Shalini Pandey describes the picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks like sunshine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli 'learnt how to make cannoli from scratch and then ate it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nauheed Cyrusi/Instagram

Nauheed Cyrusi goes on a sailing adventure.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com