Why's Vicky Singing Dil Tu, Jaan Tu To Kat?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been celebrating their third wedding anniversary in a forest in Rajasthan.
While she writes, '48 hrs in the jungle,' Vicky keeps it more personal with 'Dil tu, jaan tu.'
Jacqueliene Fernnadez enjoys Purple Rain at the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai, and obviously loves it.
'My blessing in one picture Thank you @flirtatious_india For pinkalicious pink bikinis. love you @flirtatious_india Thank you @andreikoscheev for this early morning picture,' says Shriya Saran, twinning with daughter Radha.
Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi are ready for Christmas.
Kajol's gyaan: 'Put your positive pants on today .. it's yellow time!'
Mouni Roy strikes a pose in the UAE.
Avneet Kaur is wedding-ready.
Rhea Chakraborty is lost in thought in Kerala.
Shriya Pilgaonkar and her mum Supriya Pilgaonkar holiday in the Konkan.
Preity Zinta shares a throwback pic and explains, 'I planted this Himalayan ceder tree almost 3 years ago. So happy to see it grow and thrive with all the snow around as Himachal Pradesh braces for a cold & white winter. Moments like these give true meaning to life & the importance of giving back to Mother Nature.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com