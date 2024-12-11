Why's Vicky Singing Dil Tu, Jaan Tu To Kat?

Jackie enjoys Purple Rain... Shriya's whole world in a pic... Preity admires a tree...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been celebrating their third wedding anniversary in a forest in Rajasthan.

While she writes, '48 hrs in the jungle,' Vicky keeps it more personal with 'Dil tu, jaan tu.'

Jacqueliene Fernnadez enjoys Purple Rain at the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai, and obviously loves it.

'My blessing in one picture Thank you @flirtatious_india For pinkalicious pink bikinis. love you @flirtatious_india Thank you @andreikoscheev for this early morning picture,' says Shriya Saran, twinning with daughter Radha.

Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi are ready for Christmas.

Kajol's gyaan: 'Put your positive pants on today .. it's yellow time!'

Mouni Roy strikes a pose in the UAE.

Avneet Kaur is wedding-ready.

Rhea Chakraborty is lost in thought in Kerala.

Shriya Pilgaonkar and her mum Supriya Pilgaonkar holiday in the Konkan.

Preity Zinta shares a throwback pic and explains, 'I planted this Himalayan ceder tree almost 3 years ago. So happy to see it grow and thrive with all the snow around as Himachal Pradesh braces for a cold & white winter. Moments like these give true meaning to life & the importance of giving back to Mother Nature.'

