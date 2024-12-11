News
Home  » Movies » Why's Vicky Singing Dil Tu, Jaan Tu To Kat?

Why's Vicky Singing Dil Tu, Jaan Tu To Kat?

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 11, 2024 10:03 IST
Jackie enjoys Purple Rain... Shriya's whole world in a pic... Preity admires a tree...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been celebrating their third wedding anniversary in a forest in Rajasthan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

While she writes, '48 hrs in the jungle,' Vicky keeps it more personal with 'Dil tu, jaan tu.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernnadez/Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernnadez enjoys Purple Rain at the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai, and obviously loves it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

'My blessing in one picture Thank you @flirtatious_india For pinkalicious pink bikinis. love you @flirtatious_india Thank you @andreikoscheev for this early morning picture,' says Shriya Saran, twinning with daughter Radha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi are ready for Christmas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's gyaan: 'Put your positive pants on today .. it's yellow time!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy strikes a pose in the UAE.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is wedding-ready.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty is lost in thought in Kerala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar and her mum Supriya Pilgaonkar holiday in the Konkan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shares a throwback pic and explains, 'I planted this Himalayan ceder tree almost 3 years ago. So happy to see it grow and thrive with all the snow around as Himachal Pradesh braces for a cold & white winter. Moments like these give true meaning to life & the importance of giving back to Mother Nature.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

