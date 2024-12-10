Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor mademheads turn at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On the fifth day of the festival's fourth edition, the Stree actress attended the premiere of the film We Live in Time.

Her Plus One for the day was The Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

That's not all.

The event also saw Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland and Jeremy Renner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

But it's Shraddha who left a lasting impression with her glamorous look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'I feel the best is yet to come, if I have to say,' Shraddha tells The Hollywood Reporter.

'I feel that there's a lot that I want to do, different kinds of films, different kinds of characters. I'm looking to be part of films as an actor that are different for me. That's what I'm after now.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

When Shraddha was asked to give advice to young actors or directors, she suggested they focus on their craft, not stardom.

'Don't do it for the glamour. If you want to be an actor, glamour is 10 percent, 90 percent is hard work,' she said.

Emerging talent, she added, should have a larger vision in their own decision-making as they plot their own career trajectory.

'I really want to try to be part of a larger vision for the industry. So even the kind of films that I want to do, I want to do films that will be forward moving for the industry,' Kapoor told The Hollywood Reporter.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com